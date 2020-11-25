Five indicted in deadly Fayette County party shooting

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Fayette County Grand Jury has returned indictments against five people accused in a shooting at a party that left one person dead and several others injured over the summer.

According to police, officers were called to the 1100 block of Brewer Road on August 23, after shots were fired. Tavaris Lewis was killed on the scene and four others were injured.

Authorities believe Martivus Baskerville, Tomarcus Baskerville, Montaveen Taylor, Courtland Springfield and Thomas Smith Jr. were responsible for the shooting.

Three of the suspects — Martivus Baskerville, Tomarcus Baskerville and Taylor — were arrested the following day.

On Monday, the Fayette County Grand Jury returned indictments against all five suspects. They’re facing several charges, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder with bodily injury, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit attempted first-degree murder.

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force took Springfield and Smith into custody on Tuesday. They were booked into the Fayette County Jail and bond was set at $500,000 each.

Thomas Smith Jr

Courtland Springfield

Montaveen Taylor

Tomarcus Baskerville

Martivus Baskerville