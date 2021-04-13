Five indicted in Arlington businessman’s shooting death

The Arlington neighborhood where Samuel Hare was found dead last year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people were indicted in connection to a man’s shooting death in Arlington last year.

Demerion Golden, Donquez Dabney, Brooke Lurry and Frederick Ware were indicted on first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated burglary and employment of a firearm charges in the death of businessman Samuel Hare, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.

Those suspects are in custody, the district attorney’s office said. Their photos were not immediately available.

Donnar Bailey, Ware’s mother, was also accused of being an accessory after the fact. She is free on bond.

On December 16, 2020, a Shelby County deputy was on routine patrol when he noticed the front door of a home in the 12000 block of Noble Oak Drive was open. Inside, authorities discovered Hare, 54, dead in an upstairs bedroom from an apparent gunshot wound.

Hare’s vehicle and personal belongings were stolen.