MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people have been arrested on various drug-related charges in Tiptonville, Tennessee according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation started back in March 2022 when TBI agents and investigators started looking into drugs being distributed within Lake County.

After gathering evidence, on November 13 the five people were charged after a Lake County Grand Jury returned indictments.

The following were booked into the Lake County Jail:

Michael W. Sneed, 38, of Jonesboro, Arkansas is held on a $2,000 bond and is charged with two counts of Manufacture, Delivery, Sell, and Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine).

Kaprice Hart, 40, of Tiptonville, Tennessee is held on a $30,000 bond and is charged with one count of Manufacture, Delivery, Sell, and Possession of Schedule II (Cocaine).

Jack W. McKenzie III, 37, is held on a $20,000 bond and is charged with two counts of Manufacture, Delivery, Sell, and Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine).

Gregory J. Rivers, 62, of Tiptonville, Tennessee was released on their own recognizance and charged with two counts of Manufacture, Delivery, Sell, and Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine).

Mark A. Davidson, 50, of Tiptonville, Tennessee was released on their own recognizance and charged with two counts of Manufacture, Delivery, Sell, and Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine).

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Task Force, and the Dyersburg Police Department also assisted the TBI with this drug investigation.