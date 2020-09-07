Fisherman dead after boat capsized in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department said a fisherman drowned over the weekend in a pond in Raleigh.

It happened along Hobson Road and Hawkins Mill Road on Sunday.

The two men were reportedly fishing when their aluminum boat capsized. One man managed to climb on top of the overturned boat but the other disappeared under the water.

Rescuers found the missing man unresponsive. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.