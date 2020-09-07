MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department said a fisherman drowned over the weekend in a pond in Raleigh.
It happened along Hobson Road and Hawkins Mill Road on Sunday.
The two men were reportedly fishing when their aluminum boat capsized. One man managed to climb on top of the overturned boat but the other disappeared under the water.
Rescuers found the missing man unresponsive. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
- Tampa host committee, NFL pushing forward with plans for memorable 2021 Super Bowl experience
- Fisherman dead after boat capsized in Raleigh
- Victim crashes car into fire station after North Memphis double shooting
- Memphis Gun Violence: 3 dead, at least 5 hurt in Labor Day weekend shootings, so far
- Djokovic defaulted from US Open after striking line judge with ball