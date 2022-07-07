MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The anticipated wait for the return of Whataburger in the Mid-South is finally over.

The first of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Mid-South will open its doors at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 11. It will be located in Southaven at 176 Goodman Road East just east of Airways.

The company announced last summer it would be demolishing the old TGI Fridays building on Goodman Road to build the new Whataburger location there.

The Texas-based burger chain will also open three other locations in the Mid-South within the next year:

Goodman and Airways in Southaven

Stage Road and North Germantown Parkway in Memphis

Germantown Parkway and Macon Road in Cordova

The second Southaven location is set to open in the coming weeks, the company said Thursday.

A location was also set to be built in Collierville but the town requested a withdrawal of the Whataburger development on Jan 14.

Whataburger previously had two locations in the Memphis area—one in Whitehaven and the other in Frayser. For years, the closest locations were located three hours away in Ridgeland and Vicksburg, Mississippi.