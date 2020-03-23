First responders tested for coronavirus at Tiger Lane

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of first responders in the Memphis area was tested for the novel coronavirus Monday.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland confirmed a group of first were tested at Tiger Lane.

The location is important. If someone is being tested at Tiger Lane, it is because they are showing certain symptoms of the virus.

Last week, a Memphis Police Department employee tested positive for the virus, but the department would not comment on the matter.

The mayor would not say much about the first responders tested Monday.

“Two reasons why they were tested: Number one, they wanted to do a limited number amount of people to test the apparatus of getting it done,” Strickland said. “Secondly, first responders are that. They’re first responders. The quicker we know that somebody is showing symptoms doesn’t have the virus, or they can still help out on calls.”

The City of Memphis implemented new policies regarding the coronavirus. Employees were told to stay home depending on their exposure.