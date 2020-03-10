First responders follow standard cleaning procedures during coronavirus outbreak

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance. (Stock image/Getty)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders are making sure ambulances are completely clean while health officials are working to fight the COVID-19, or the coronavirus, cases in the Memphis area.

Emergency Medical Services Battalion Chief Brad Rust says they are wiping down the vehicles with medical grade wipes, which is standard for cleaning procedures.

“We have patients with the flu,” Rust said. “We take precautions for that, maybe patients with Tuberculosis.”

Rust says responders will be putting masks on people if they think they’re responding to a COVID-19 patient.

Responders are also following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for keeping a distance.

“We’ve been trained for universal precautions,” Rust said. “That means every patient we encounter, we don’t know what they may have that we don’t want. We have protocols in place for interviewing patients.”

Rust said they may stand 6 feet from patients while asking questions but they have to interact with and treat patients if necessary.