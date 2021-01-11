First responders discover shooting victim while responding to heart attack call

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders made an unusual discovery after receiving a medical emergency call in Parkway Village.

According to authorities, paramedics responded to a heart attack call on Ashwood Street near Forest Brooke Drive early Monday morning. When they rolled the victim over, they discovered he had been shot.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead on the scene before police arrived. He has not been identified at this time.

Memphis Police said they never received a shots fired call and doesn’t know who shot the man.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.