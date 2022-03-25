MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The first lady will be in Memphis Friday.

First Lady Jill Biden will visit St. Jude to highlight programs and services that support pediatric cancer patients and their families and caregivers, according to the release.

She has visited numerous cancer research facilities around the country as part of the Biden Administration’s Cancer Moonshot Initiative.

The initiative aims to cut cancer deaths by half over the next 25 years.

During her visit to St. Jude, the first lady will also meet with childhood cancer patients who were evacuated from Ukraine.

St. Jude, one of the leading cancer research centers in the world, is currently caring for four young patients from Ukraine whose treatment was disrupted by Russia’s invasion.

It’s been a challenge for the hospital because the children’s medical records are not in English.

Luckily two St. jude employees are from Ukraine and are helping with translation.

The first lady will arrive in Memphis at 1:15 Friday afternoon.

