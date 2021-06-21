First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Nashville to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

First lady Jill Biden speaks at a virtual event with military families from around the world as part of the White House initiative to support military and veteran families in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (WKRN) — The White House announced Friday that First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be traveling to Nashville and Jackson, Mississippi on Tuesday to visit vaccination sites and “encourage everyone in these communities to get vaccinated.”

According to the Office of the First Lady, these trips “are part of the Administration’s nation-wide tour to reach millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts.”

The White House tells News 2 that additional details regarding times and locations of where exactly the First Lady will visit on Tuesday are forthcoming.

Currently, only 40.9% of Tennesseans have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Tennessee has only 35.8% fully vaccinated.

Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Georgia, West Virginia, and South Carolina are all in the bottom ten states for doses administered per capita as of last Sunday, per data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Georgia to encourage residents there to get vaccinated.

President Joe Biden has set a goal of having 70% of the adult U.S. population at least partially vaccinated by July 4. Health experts are concerned that the country will likely not reach this goal.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.