First coronavirus death reported in Shelby County

Digital generated image of macro view of the corona virus. (Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department is confirming the first coronavirus death in Shelby County.

Shelby County currently has 275 confirmed coronavirus cases. That’s an increase of 50 reported cases since Friday.

More than 2,700 people have been tested for the virus in Shelby County. The health department says the majority of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are between the ages of 21-30.

The Shelby County Health Department says it will not release identifiable information about specific cases in order to protect privacy.