Firefighters’ vehicles broken into, vandalized & shot at outside four different stations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local first responders were the latest victims of car break-ins in Memphis.

Officials with the fire department told WREG someone broke into firefighters’ personal cars overnight. Some were even vandalized and shot at.

The department said it happened early Friday morning at four different fire stations. Fire Station 42, 30 and 25 on Fontaine had four, one and three vehicles burglarized respectively. Fire Station 41 had seven vehicles burglarized and three were struck by gunfire.

No one was injured. Police are investigating.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.