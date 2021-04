MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A firefighter was injured early Wednesday morning while battling a house fire in East Memphis.

The fire happened at a home in the 3600 block of Philsdale.

Authorities have not said how the firefighter was injured or their condition. It’s unclear if anyone was at home at the time.

The home appears to be destroyed, having sustained severe damage to the roof. The cause of the blaze has not been released.