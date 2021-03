MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A firefighter was rushed to the hospital overnight following a massive fire at a car repair shop in North Memphis.

That firefighter was treated for exhaustion after battling the blaze near the corner of North Highland and Chelsea.

Crews said the car repair shop went up in flames just after midnight. No workers were there when it happened.

It took crews over an hour to get the blaze under control. The cause is still under investigation.