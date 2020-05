MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis firefighter is expected to be okay after getting injured while responding to an apartment fire.

MFD responded to a fire at the Lynnfield Place Apartments just after 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Fire officials say smoke was visible from the apartment when they arrived.

The firefighter was taken to the Regional Medical Center with minor burns to his face and hand.

Fire officials believe the fire was started while maintenance workers were fixing an air-conditioning unit.