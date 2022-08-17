MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at the Peppertree Apartments Wednesday morning.

MFD said they are working a fire at the apartments located on the 4200 block of Graceland Drive.

Sources say the leasing building of the apartment caught fire—a stand-alone building that does not touch the apartments where residents live.

The department is asking drivers to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story when more information is released.

Earlier this month, two people were hospitalized after a walkway at the Peppertree Apartments collapsed.

The apartments have been the subject of dozens of stories over the years.

This incident is one of many to plague the troubled apartment complex. Memphis Police say they responded to Peppertree more than 1,600 times between March 2020 and October 2021.

Less than a year ago, a public nuisance petition was granted. Since then, the owners have spent months in and out of court.