Fire investigators seek information in Midtown arson cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fire investigators asked for the public’s help regarding a suspected case of arson in Midtown.

On October 8, fire crews responded to Averhealth Memphis at 1486 Madison Avenue and discovered a fire had been intentionally set in the front enterance of the building.

Two weeks later, firefighters responded to the same building after a second fire was set on the roof.

No one was hurt during either incident, but the fires caused damage to both Averheatlh Memphis and the business next door.

No arrests have been made. If you know anything about these incidents, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.