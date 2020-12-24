Fire destroys Mississippi apartment units days before Christmas

WALLS, Miss. — An apartment fire in Mississippi left several families in need just days before Christmas.

A WREG employee was told several apartments were severely damaged or destroyed after a fire at the Laurel Park Apartments in Walls on Wednesday.

Multiple families were reportedly impacted, including one with young children. There are no reports of any injuries at this time. We were told the Walls Fire Department will be taking donations for the families from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is a developing story.