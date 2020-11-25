Fire department investigating four arsons in less than 72 hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Fire Department had their hands full Sunday and Monday investigating a string of fires firefighters say were intentionally set.

The first one happened Sunday at 12:43 p.m. at a vacant home on the 1900 block of Pinedale in Frayser. Firefighters traced the flames back to the bedroom.

The next fire happened about an hour later at another vacant home on the 3500 block of Mayflower in Highland Heights.

Investigators say that fire was intentionally set in the living room and caused $30,000.

A third fire happened Monday at 9:02 a.m. at a vacant home on the 4000 block of New Willow Road. One firefighter was rushed to the hospital with second-degree burns to his ears.

Neighbors say the house has been vacant for at least a year and attracts squatters and drug users.

“People be sleeping right there because it’s cold outside and they have to make fires,” said one neighbor.

A fourth fire happened at 9:52 a.m. Monday at a multi-storey office block in the Medical District.

Firefighters say someone intentionally set multiple fires throughout the second floor of the building on the 200 block of S. Claybrook.

The fire department said there’s no evidence to suggest the fires are connected, but they continue to investigate.

If you have any information about these fires, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.