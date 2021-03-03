Fire department investigates arson fires at Stage Road daycare

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department says two separate fires at a Raleigh daycare Tuesday were the result of arson.

Fire crews responded to Better Choice Childcare on Stage Road at 2:36 a.m. and 7:51 p.m. The first fire was set to the interior of a bus. The second was set in multiple locations inside the daycare.

Both were intentionally set, the fire department said.

Total damage was nearly $75,000, including the bus, building and an adjacent business that was also damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH (2274) or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.