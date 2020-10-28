Crews respond to Frayser business fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis fire crews responded to a business fire overnight in Frayser.

First responders were called Coopertown Services at 1081 Stage Avenue east of Thomas Street around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday and found the fire at the back of the business in one of the bays.

At one point, there was concern due to a propane bottle in another bay that was not involved. Fire crews made sure it was safe and then proceeded to extinguish the fire, which was out by 6 a.m.

Authorities said the business was closed at the time and no one was on site. No one was injured.

Fire crews blocked the eastbound lanes for a period of time as they battled the blaze.

🚨MFD blocking Stage Rd East of Thomas St due to building fire. Take Whitney Ave or I-40 to save time. pic.twitter.com/crUiUz4WmZ — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) October 28, 2020