MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis fire crews responded to a business fire overnight in Frayser.
First responders were called Coopertown Services at 1081 Stage Avenue east of Thomas Street around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday and found the fire at the back of the business in one of the bays.
At one point, there was concern due to a propane bottle in another bay that was not involved. Fire crews made sure it was safe and then proceeded to extinguish the fire, which was out by 6 a.m.
Authorities said the business was closed at the time and no one was on site. No one was injured.
Fire crews blocked the eastbound lanes for a period of time as they battled the blaze.
- Coronavirus outbreak among Arkansas lawmakers grows to 9
- 2 men accused of removing testicles from a willing participant make court appearance
- Crews respond to Frayser business fire
- The future of the Senate: 35 seats up for grabs on election night
- Hernando man in need of a transplant gets Pass It On surprise