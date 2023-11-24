BRIGHTON, Tenn. — A Tipton County family lost their home and pets in a house fire on Thanksgiving.

Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley said in a Facebook post that the fire happened Thursday in the 1100 block of Akins Store Road in Brighton.

Jamie Phillips, who lives in the house, said she and her two children were able to get out, but two dogs and a cat did not survive.

Family says the fire started spontaneously. The state fire marshal is investigating the cause.

A Gofundme page has been set up for the family here.