Fire causes $1 million in damages at pallet company

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A commercial pallet company is dealing with $1 million in damages after a fire broke out at the company early Saturday morning.

The Memphis Fire Department says they responded to the second alarm fire at 48Forty Solutions on Tulane Road, off Winchester, just before 12:30 a.m.

According to officials, the fire was brought under control around 4 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

At this time, the cause of the fire is being investigated. MFD says 21 18-wheeler trailers and the building were damaged. Multiple pallets were destroyed.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.