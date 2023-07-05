MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A large fire tore through an apartment complex in Hickory Hill, injuring one Memphis Firefighter.

Reports say the fire happened before midnight at The District on Lost Oak, at the intersection of Knight Arnold Road and Kirby Parkway. Multiple units burned to the ground, reports say.

A firefighter was injured and taken by ambulance to the Regional Medical Center.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

This is a developing story. WREG will provide more updates as they become available.