Financial officials warn of coronavirus-related investment scams

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fears over the spread of the coronavirus continue to be felt on Wall Street, where stocks remain down.

And now officials with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance are warning investors about con-artists who are trying to capitalize on fear and uncertainty.

Sean Gould, a local financial planner with Waddell and Associates, Inc., said he tells his clients not to panic.

"The markets do not like uncertainty, and what the coronavirus has presented is a lot of uncertainty in knowing what the economy is going to look like," Gould said.

Gould is senior wealth strategist at Waddell and Associates in East Memphis. The firm provides full comprehensive financial planning.

Gould said he's not surprised to see the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance issue a warning about coronavirus investment scams.

"When we experience market panics, like we're currently going through with the coronavirus, we do see products being sold to try and capitalize on the fear," he said.

Consumers are being warned about being pressured into making investments in fraudulent scams that could end up putting their financial portfolios in jeopardy.

"Guarantees, guaranteeing investment returns with low to minimal risk, if it's too good to be true, it probably is," Gould said. "We also ... encourage them to look for lockups. We see products that lock up money, and it takes years for clients to be able to get their money back without penalties."

Gould said you should always be comfortable and understand what you're investing in, beware of high fees and commissions and make sure the representative is licensed and registered.

"Not all financial advisers are looking out for your best interests," Gould said.

Gould stressed investing is a long-term game, and he said emotional decisions based on market volatility could end in disaster.

"Statistically, the best days of market performance occur within two weeks of the worst," Gould said. "That's why trying to time the market is extremely difficult to do."

Anyone who thinks they might be a victim of securities or insurance fraud should contact the Tennessee Securities Division - Financial Services Investigations Unit at 615-741-5900. Research the background of financial brokers here.

