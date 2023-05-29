MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a woman was grazed by a bullet after complaining to a neighbor about the trash he and his friends had dropped near home in South Memphis.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of College Street last Thursday after shots were fired.

The victim said she argued with a neighbor after she asked him and several others to pick up the garbage.

Shots fired near home on College Street in South Memphis

Police said the neighbor, later identified as Zavian Glasper, 45, went to his house down the street, and he and another man returned armed with guns.

They said Glasper fired at least two shots at the victim and her daughter, and the victim was grazed by a bullet or a ricochet round on the back of her right leg.

One neighbor who did not want to be identified said they saw police on the street but had no idea what was happening and were shocked to learn shots were fired over litter.

“Oh my goodness,” said the neighbor. “That’s so sad to hear.”

Investigators said they found a stolen gun while searching Glasper’s home. They said Glasper has two felony convictions for drug possession and served 16 years in West Tennessee State Prison.

Glasper is now facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, theft of property, and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

He is being held on a $150,000 bond.