Fight over a woman leads to attempted murder charge, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he opened fire on an associate during a fight over a woman.

According to police documents, Zadrick Beard and the victim got into a verbal argument at the Hickory Forest Apartments on May 15. One of the men was reportedly having an affair with the other’s girlfriend.

Things quickly escalated to both parties exchanging blows, the victim told police. After the fight was over, the victim said Beard went into the apartment, grabbed a shotgun and fired a shot at him. The victim took off running, dodging another bullet that hit a nearby Toyota Camry.

The victim was struck in the leg and both arms as he reached the complex gate. He said he begged Beard not to kill him and that’s when Beard took off.

On May 21, Beard arrived at the police station to answer questions about the incident. He admitted to being involved in a fight with the victim but refused to say anything else.

He was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a gun, aggravated assault, being a convicted felon in possession of a gun, reckless endangerment and vandalism.