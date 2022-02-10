MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two car crashes have shut down I-240 near Poplar for the second time in just over a week.

Two cars collided and caught fire just south of Poplar. Another vehicle was involved but did not catch fire.

The eastbound lanes of I-240 are currently blocked as police and firefighters investigate. They’ve been on the scene for hours.

Just north of the interstate crash, police were working another accident on the overpass where two other vehicle collided.

Firefighters say two people were rushed to the hospital but it’s not clear which accident they were involved in.

If this all sounds familiar, that’s because we were just out here last Monday after a deadly collision blocked this same stretch of interstate.

Police did arrest one of the driver’s involved in that wreck.

We will update this page when more information is released.