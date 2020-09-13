FFUN hands out hundreds of backpacks in back-to-school event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The rain couldn’t stop one Memphis organization from holding its annual school supply giveaway Saturday.

This was Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives‘ 17th Stop the Killing back-to-school giveaway.

Hundreds of families stopped by to pick up backpacks, school supplies, and even something to eat.

Stevie Moore, the organization’s founder, said this year came with a lot of extra challenges but he was still determined to help.

“The rain tried to disappoint, it started raining, I put up tents,” Moore said. ‘Some of the bags got wet, I wiped them off. But I’m not going to give up, because I think there’s so much need.”

Organizers say the pandemic has created an even bigger need this year since many parents are out of a job.