FEMA to take applications for funeral reimbursements starting next week

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency will soon begin taking applications to reimburse families who had a loved one die from Covid-19.

The agency said it will cover up to $9,000 per funeral. To receive the reimbursement, the deceased must have died after January 20, 2020, and have Covid-19 listed as the cause of death.

The following funeral expenses will be reimbursed:

Transportation for up to two individuals to identify the deceased individual

Transfer of remains

Casket or urn

Burial plot or cremation niche

Marker or headstone

Clergy or officiant services

Arrangement of the funeral ceremony

Use of funeral home equipment or staff

Cremation or interment costs

Costs associated with producing and certifying multiple death certificates

Additional expenses mandated by any applicable local or state government laws or ordinances

To apply, families must call the Funeral Assistance Hotline and speak with a FEMA representative starting on Monday, April 12. The call center will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT.

There is no online application.

You are encouraged to gather all needed documentation prior to that phone call. More information on what you will need can be found here.

FEMA Scam Alert

To date, the agency said it has received numerous calls about scammers impersonating their employees. FEMA said it will not contact families prior to them registering for assistance.

Do NOT give out your name, date of birth, social security number or any other personal information to anyone who calls you claiming to be with the agency. If you believe you have been targeted by a scammer, hang up and call the FEMA help line at 800-621-3362 or the National Center for Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721.