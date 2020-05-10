FEMA grants more assistance to Mississippi counties dealing with storm damage

Photo of what appears to be a tornado just west of Yazoo, Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some counties in Mississippi were approved for additional assistance from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Saturday evening.

These counties will be receiving assistance after severe weather left behind damage over Easter weekend.

Panola, Clarke, Grenada, Jasper, Lawrence and Walthall counties were approved for additional individual assistance from FEMA.

The agency also expanded public assistance for Jones, Covington and Jefferson Davis Counties.

Under the Public Assistance Program, the three counties qualify for debris removal and permanent work for: roads, bridges, water control facilities, buildings and equipment, utilities, parks and recreational areas.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency requested additional assistance for Bolivar, Coahoma, Sunflower, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Panola, Tate, Lafayette and a few other counties towards the southern part of the state.

The decision is still pending.

MEMA is working with the United Methodists Committee on Relief to plan opening more Disaster Assistance Centers in these newly declared areas. Locations will be released at a later date.