FEMA announces additional $300 a week for unemployed Tennesseans due to COVID-19

WASHINGTON, DC (NEXSTAR) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced a grant Saturday for Tennessee under the Lost Wages Assistance program that would give unemployed residents who are out of work an additional $300 a week on top of state-provided unemployment assistance.
According to FEMA, President Donald Trump made available up to $44 billion from the Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who lost wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this month.
On Saturday, Tennessee agreed to administer the funds to those unemployed.
To learn more about FEMA’s lost wages supplemental payment assistance, click here.
