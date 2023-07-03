MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As restoration efforts continue, thousands are bracing for another day in the heat with no power; MLGW’s President tells WREG about their continuing efforts.

MLGW acknowledged the frustrations being felt by residents and reaffirmed their commitment to addressing this outage. For many, like Tommi Grayson, it can’t come soon enough.

Grayson has been walking through the woods for seven long days to see if the utility poles have been fixed so his power can be restored.

“You can’t take your bath like you want to. You can’t cook in the kitchen because it’s already too hot. It’s just disgusting,” said Grayson.

He is one of the 122,000 customers affected by last week’s storm. “Here lately, it made me frustrated, especially, when I saw lights and stuff come on around me after about four days. Then, I come home, and my lights ain’t on.”

It’s a feeling shared by the Millington resident and MLGW President Doug McGowen. “We haven’t forgotten you, and we will come and get your power restored. We know it’s taking too long. It’s taking too long for us as well.”

With restoration efforts continuing across Shelby County, McGowen says his team is already looking ahead, pushing for the Memphis City Council to approve funding to address different initiatives.

“We can always get better; we will get better,” McGowen said. “My hope is that we’re more resilient when we make this investment in vegetation management, and we put new infrastructure in. We gotta get out this cycle of storm restoration into the cycle of investing in the system to make it more resilient.”

As for the time being, the wait continues with patience running out for so many, one week later.