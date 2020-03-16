Feeding stations to open at Blytheville schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two schools in Blytheville, Arkansas will serve as feeding stations for students of the Blytheville Public School system starting Monday.

According to a post on the district’s website, the Child Nutrition Department will be serving ‘to-go’ style meals to all students.

They will be serving breakfast and lunch items for both Blytheville Primary School and Blytheville High School

Drive through pick up will be available in the Blytheville Primary School bus lane between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Pick up at Blytheville High School will be available between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the north cafeteria.

Students will need to have their school ID or they will need to know their ID number. Meals for students can be picked up at either site.