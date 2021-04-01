FedEx to increase pay, expand educational opportunities for employees at Memphis hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx says it’s expanding pay and education opportunities for employees, calling the move an investment in its workers.

“We want to make sure the people in Memphis know that when they join as a package handler, there are other things that they can do and they can continue to grow,” said Shannon Brown, senior vice president of Eastern Division U.S. Operations and Chief Diversity Officer.

Brown joined FedEx as a package handler 43 years ago. Thursday afternoon, he explained new recruiting tactics at the Memphis hub.

Starting soon, FedEx Express is increasing the Memphis Hub Nightside Pay Premium. With the increase employees will be able to earn up to $20 an hour.

“It’s just not a job when we say, ‘Well we’re paying up to $20 an hour, we want you to join this organization.’ We’re talking about a career change,” Brown said.

But Brown says the company also plans to expand how it invests in employees by offering tuition reimbursement for secondary education to employees studying any field, not just fields related to the work FedEx does.

There’s also a new perk for existing employees.

“A $100 referral bonus so if they can find some of their friends, church members, neighbors, whatever,” Brown said.

The growth in e-commerce played a role in why the company made these changes.

“Growth in packages which created a need for additional employees, and so we wanted to make sure that we’re in a marketplace that, top of mind, people know that our pay is good along with the other wrap around benefits,” Brown said.

The pay changes are slated to take effect April 11.

You can click here if you’re interested in a job at FedEx.