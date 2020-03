The FedEx World Hub at Memphis International Airport (file)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As layoffs continue in many industries, FedEx says it’s looking to hire 400 package handlers at its Olive Branch, Mississippi facility.

FedEx is considered an essential business and continues to deliver supplies and products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Workers should apply by going to GroundWarehouseJobs.fedex.com

Pay starts at $12.35 an hour and other benefits are included.