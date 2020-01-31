FedEx taking extra precautions to prevent spread of coronavirus

SAN RAFAEL, CA – MARCH 20: A sign is posted in front of a distribution center on March 20, 2013 in San Rafael, California. FedEx Corp. is lowering its 2013 forecast after posting weak third quarter earnings with net income of $391.1 million or $1.23 a share compared to $427.5 million or $1.55 a share, one year ago. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- FedEx says they are making efforts to protect employees and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

FedEx released a statement saying shipment may be affected by the impacts of the virus.

A spokesman for FedEx says they are taking extra precaution in terms of crew, staff, and customer health and safety. They tell us they will continue all inbound and outbound flights as scheduled as local conditions and restrictions allow.

Having originated in Wuhan, China, the coronavirus has since developed into a deadly disease killing hundreds and infecting thousands around the world.

So, far there have been 6 confirmed cases in the U.S.

The World Health Organization and the U.S. declare the virus a public health emergency. The CDC says symptoms can appear in 2 to 14 days after exposure and includes fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

FedEx says in areas where there have been outbreaks, they are supplying surgical masks, hand sanitizers and alcohol wipes to team members and vendors. They also say they are making sure to disinfect all facilities where there have been outbreaks.

In addition, the company says all employees reporting to work at the mainland China gateways are temperature checked and encouraged to report any signs of illness.

Customers who want to check the status of their shipments can click here.

FedEx's full statement is available below. For the latest information the coronavirus, please visit WREG's live update blog.

FedEx is adhering to all regulations and guidelines from U.S. and Chinese authorities related to containment of the coronavirus. These work and travel restrictions may affect shipments inbound and outbound to/from Wuhan and other impacted cities within Hubei Province, as well as shipments moving within those cities. Customers can visit fedex.com to check the status of their shipments. FedEx Express continues to operate inbound and outbound flights to/from China on a regularly scheduled basis as local conditions and restrictions allow, and we are taking recommended precautions in terms of pilot, crew and customer health and safety. The safety and well-being of our team members is our top priority, and we are closely monitoring guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO). In areas where outbreaks have been reported, FedEx is supplying surgical masks, hand sanitizer and alcohol wipes to team members and vendors and disinfecting facilities in areas where outbreaks have occurred. In addition, all FedEx and vendor employees reporting to work at Mainland China FedEx gateways and ramps are temperature checked when reporting to work. We are also encouraging our team members to take any signs of illness seriously and seek medical attention as needed.