FedEx says it’s ready for vaccine distribution as Tennessee health officials prepare for first doses in December

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee health officials say they now expect between 80,000 and 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered to the state by December 15.

The vaccine will require two doses per person, so that would be enough to vaccinate between 40,000 and 50,000 people. Officials said they plan to distribute the vaccine in four phases with the first doses going to those most at risk.

Officials said they are prepared for the mammoth task of distributing the vaccine, but said it won’t be easy. The vaccine must be kept at a temperature of 94 degrees below zero.

Memphis-based FedEx will play a central role in distributing the vaccine across the U.S. and around the world.

“Over the past several months, FedEx has added ultra-cold freezers at its largest hubs in Memphis and Indianapolis, additional refrigerator and freezer capacity at 14 U.S. locations, and expanded dry ice and gel pack resources,” FedEx told WREG through email. “We have been planning for months and are prepared to handle the transportation of vaccines as they are approved for use.”

The White House Coronavirus Task Force is scheduled to conduct a practice run of its vaccine distribution network this week. It will be shipping dummy vaccines to test the system that will be used by state health departments.