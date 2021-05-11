FedEx hosting drive-thru hiring event in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Local leaders and business owners in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas are teaming up to help people apply for jobs at FedEx.

The Memphis based shipping giant is holding a drive-thru hiring event on May 21st at Phillips Community College.

“My Sweets Paradise,” in downtown Helena, Arkansas, is known for it’s ice cream. But plans are to make the popular eatery a place where locals can connect with available FedEx jobs.

“Anytime I can do my part and help individuals gain employment and become self-sufficient .I’m very excited about it,” Sharon Anthony, owner of My Sweets Paradise, said.

The business will walk interested persons through the on-line application project as FedEx looks to hire workers for its FedEx Ground locations in Memphis and Olive Branch.

“The main thing here is that this does come from the top of FedEx down. They need employees. We need jobs,” Kevin Smith, Helena-West Helena mayor, said.

Smith says officials with FedEx ground human resources were in Helena-West Helena Monday and accepted 49 local applications for employment. Mayor Smith calls this a recruitment center and stressed it is not a FedEx operated job center.

“This building is owned privately and the businesses here are owned privately…but they’re making the space available,” Smith said.

David Allen and Kenoshia Clark applied on-line Monday and say they are excited about the prospect of working for FedEx, which will hold a drive-thru hiring event May 21st at Phillips Community College.

With unemployment at 8.4% in Phillips County, Mayor Kevin Smith says available jobs at FedEx are much needed.

“Cause we need our folks to have good jobs so that we can help rebuild our economy,” Smith said.

During a site visit Monday to plan for the hiring event, FedEx Ground representatives were approached by a number of people who asked if they could apply on the spot.

While applications were accepted on the spot, we expect more candidates will visit that location during the actual hiring event on May 21. Otherwise, candidates are encouraged to visit here to apply.