FedEx Ground to hire 480 to work at Olive Branch warehouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Business at FedEx is booming because so many people are ordering things online. In fact, FedEx Ground is hiring hundreds of new employees to work at its Olive Branch warehouse.

The company is taking applications for 480 new package handlers.

New employees will be eligibile for benefits after what it calls a minimum threshold of service.

The company said it’s aware that potential employees may be concerned about working there in the middle of a pandemic. FedEx insists it is committed to keeping its workers healthy by following all safety guidelines recommended by the CDC.

