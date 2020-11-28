FedEx flight makes emergency landing after explosions heard over Memphis; no injuries reported

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in South Memphis and Midtown got a scare Friday night when they heard and saw several explosions coming from a low-flying plane over their homes.

One person on Nextdoor reported seeing six to seven large fireballs from the plane as it approached from the south. Others said the booms shook their houses.

FedEx Express confirmed Friday night that there was an issue just after takeoff on one of its flights headed to Minneapolis.

A company spokesperson said the plane turned back to the airport and landed without incident. There were no injuries.

Maintenance crews were checking the aircraft, the company said.