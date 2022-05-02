MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An employee was killed during an accident at the FedEx Ground facility in Olive Branch Sunday morning.

Police responded at the facility located on 7480 Nail Road around 5 a.m. where they located a unresponsive man caught in between a conveyor belt and a conveyor belt motor.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

FedEx Services sent out the following statement:

First and foremost, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who are mourning a loved one lost in this accident. Safety is our highest priority and we are cooperating fully with local authorities at this time.