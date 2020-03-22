FedEx chief on coronavirus: No layoffs at Memphis-based shipping company, ‘low risk’ from packages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx Chairman and CEO Frederick W. Smith says the company is not projecting any layoffs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and the packages it delivers are safe.

Smith, speaking from Memphis on the CBS program “Face The Nation” on Sunday, said the Memphis-based shipping giant is busy moving items such as hospital equipment and hand sanitizer around the globe.

Other companies, however, may have to begin layoffs if they do not receive relief from the government, he said.

Smith said Chinese manufacturing is recovering, with about 90% of large factories in China back up and running.

FedEx now has a backlog of orders to be shipped both to and from China, he said.

As for packages delivered by the company, Smith said the CDC says there is a low risk of the disease being transmitted that way.

The company is cleaning its facilities, he said.

“I think the risk is low and we’re doing everything we can,” Smith said.