FedEx CEO to appear on ‘Face the Nation’

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 01: FedEx Corporation Chairman, President and CEO Frederick Smith testifies before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee about how infrastructure affects his business during a hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill February 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. Witnesses testified that deteriorating roads, railways, canals and other infrastructure has negatively impacted their industries and their ability to stay competative. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — CEO and Chairman of FedEx will appear as a guest on ‘Face the Nation’ on Sunday morning.

Fred Smith will be one of five guests to be interviewed by Margret Brennan.

Smith will be joined by: Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci, former White House Adviser Gary Cohn, President and CEO of the American Hospital Association Richard Pollack and former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb.

The show will air at 9:30 a.m. on News Channel 3.