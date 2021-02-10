FedEx announces new initiative to support four HBCUs in Mississippi, Tennessee

SAN RAFAEL, CA – MARCH 20: A sign is posted in front of a distribution center on March 20, 2013 in San Rafael, California. FedEx Corp. is lowering its 2013 forecast after posting weak third quarter earnings with net income of $391.1 million or $1.23 a share compared to $427.5 million or $1.55 a share, one year ago. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx announced a commitment to give $5 million to four Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Mississippi and Tennessee.

The initiative will help prepare students at Tennessee State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi Valley State University and LeMoyne-Owen College for jobs upon graduation.

Part of it will also go to help those students, staff and faculty members who have been hit hard by the pandemic.

“With many students and families struggling right now as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, our hope is that this timely investment will help keep more students in school and provide future access to leadership, educational and employment opportunities,” said Judy Edge, corporate vice president of Human Resources at FedEx. “This contribution further deepens our commitment to creating more equitable communities by breaking down barriers to work and making a sustainable, long-term impact on underrepresented groups.”

The company said this new announcement builds on their commitment to these schools. They currently have endowed scholarships at JSU, TSU and LeMoyne-Owen College, a career readiness program at MVSU and leadership summits at both TSU and JSU.

