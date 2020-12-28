FedEx announces acquisition of ShopRunner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx announced on Monday it has complete its acquisition of the e-commerce platform ShopRunner.

“This is an exciting day for FedEx and ShopRunner, and it accelerates our ability to play a larger role in e-commerce,” said president and COO Raj Subramaniam said in a released statement. “We are thrilled to bring on ShopRunner’s team of highly-skilled professionals, product capabilities and existing customer base as we work together to create a better end-to-end e-commerce ecosystem for brands, merchants and online shoppers.”

Related Content FedEx agrees to purchase ShopRunner

ShopRunner is a membership-based shopping platform that allows consumers to get free two-day shipping on eligible products from more than 100 retailers, including Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s, Neiman Marcus, Under Armour and American Eagle.

The deal will allow merchants to provide their customers with a seamless experience from purchase to delivery.

“The acquisition, once closed, aligns with our continued efforts to create an open, collaborative e- commerce ecosystem that helps brands and merchants deliver seamless experiences for their customers,” said Raj Subramaniam, president and chief operating officer, FedEx Corporation. “We are committed to growing the ShopRunner platform and combining it with our global digital and logistics intelligence to create new possibilities in e-commerce.”

The Memphis-based company announced it was looking to purchase ShopRunner in early December. They have not released the terms of the deal as of Monday.