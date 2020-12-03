FedEx agrees to purchase ShopRunner

SAN RAFAEL, CA – MARCH 20: A sign is posted in front of a distribution center on March 20, 2013 in San Rafael, California. FedEx Corp. is lowering its 2013 forecast after posting weak third quarter earnings with net income of $391.1 million or $1.23 a share compared to $427.5 million or $1.55 a share, one year ago. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx has agreed to purchase ShopRunner.

Details of the deal were not released, but the Memphis-based company said it is expected to be complete by the end of the year pending regulatory approval.

ShopRunner is a membership-based shopping platform that allows consumers to get free two-day shipping on eligible products from more than 100 retailers, including Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s, Neiman Marcus, Under Armour and American Eagle.

The deal will allow merchants to provide their customers with a seamless experience from purchase to delivery.

“The acquisition, once closed, aligns with our continued efforts to create an open, collaborative e- commerce ecosystem that helps brands and merchants deliver seamless experiences for their customers,” said Raj Subramaniam, president and chief operating officer, FedEx Corporation. “We are committed to growing the ShopRunner platform and combining it with our global digital and logistics intelligence to create new possibilities in e-commerce.”

For more information click here.