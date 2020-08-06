Federal, state and local law enforcement to launch Operation Legend in Memphis Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee said the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other federal, state and local law enforcement will launch Operation Legend on Thursday.

The initiaitive is a federal effort to curb violent crime in Memphis and was “created as a result of President [Donald] Trump’s promise to assist America’s cities that are plagued by recent violence,” a news release from the Department of Justice from July said.

To date, the Trump administration has sent federal law enforcement officers to combat crime in Chicago, Albuquerque and Kansas City, Missouri.

The news comes as Memphis had one of the deadliest months in history, reporting more than 40 homicides last month alone. The previous record for a month was 29. Last July there were 15 recorded homicides, MPD said.

Memphis Police Association President Mike Williams called the number astronomical.

“The highest number we have ever recorded was in 2017, where in one month we had 29 homicides. So for the month of July we had 43,” he said. “When you talk about a city of 660,000 people, that is what keeps propelling us to the second or third most violent city in the nation per capita.”

Police Director Mike Rallings said the July 4th weekend was one of the most violent during the entire month, with four people being killed that weekend.

This time last year, Memphis had about 102 murders. This year the city has reported 154. The record of 228 homicides in a year was set in 2016.

The police union said officers are stretched thin, with an overload of cases.

Williams says COVID, unemployment and even people being confined to closed spaces all lead to an increase in crime.

“It’s a lot of frustration and a lot of that is being acted out and played out on the street,” he said.

He says having more police, who are allowed to adequately police the street, and getting the community to report what they see are the keys to getting a handle on crime before it’s truly out of control.