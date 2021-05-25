Federal judge in Tennessee keeps restaurant aid priority for women, minorities

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A federal judge has ruled against a conservative legal group that sought an immediate halt to the priority status for restaurants and bars owned by women and certain minorities in President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief package.

U.S. District Judge Travis McDonough in Knoxville, Tennessee, denied a temporary restraining order last week in the lawsuit brought by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty.

The judge wrote that Congress had evidence that small businesses owned by minorities and women had been disproportionately hurt by the pandemic and previous COVID-19 relief programs had not been fairly distributed.

The group sued on behalf of a white male Tennessee restaurant owner.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Are you vaccinated for COVID-19?

Yes
No, but I plan to get the vaccine
No, and I do not plan to get the vaccine


Created with Survey Maker

For people who are fully vaccinated, are you ditching the mask?

Yes!
No!
Will still use it sometimes


Created with Survey maker

Latest News

More News