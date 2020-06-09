Federal inspection report shows citations at nursing home where 19 have died of COVID

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A nursing home where nearly 20 people have died and dozens more infected by COVID-19 is facing several citations, including one pertaining to infection prevention.

The Shelby County Health Department reports 69 residents and five staff members at Quince Nursing and Rehab in South Memphis tested positive since an outbreak was discovered April 29. Nineteen people have died.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris voiced his concerns at the COVID-19 task force briefing on Tuesday, pleading for protection for senior citizens.

WREG looked into the most recent federal inspection report from February 21 and the facility had seven citations including problems with its “infection prevention and control program.”

In the report, it says the facility “failed to ensure practices to prevent the potential spread of infection were followed in 2 of 3 isolation rooms” and noted nurses failed to perform proper hygiene and cleaning.

It is not clear if the issues have been fixed, according to medicare.gov. Shelby County experienced its first confirmed COVID-19 case March 8.

The facility’s executive director released a statement saying in part the state came to the facility May 26 and “had no concerns” with its infection control procedures.

He also stated “staff has been properly supplied with personal protective equipment” and its “completed testing of all residents and staff members.”

The Shelby County Health Department says the outbreak still hasn’t been resolved.

“I have sent a letter to the state requesting various legal reforms that will go a long way to expand protections of residents in nursing homes,” Harris said.

Harris said legislative changes over the last decade make it more difficult to hold nursing home owners accountable.

In the letter, he mentioned he’s asking lawmakers to consider several actions like “extending the statute of limitations for nursing home claims” since families won’t know right away if their loved one has problems since visits are prohibited.

WREG reached out to Mayor Harris’ staff for comment but have not heard back.

Related Content COVID cases continue to rise, with 19 deaths at one nursing home